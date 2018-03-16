Quantcast

Broncos introduce Case Keenum as new QB today

Case Keenum is officially going to sport an orange #4 jersey. We'll hear from the former Vikings quarterback today at 10:00 a.m. during his first media appearance as a Denver Bronco.

The team reached a guaranteed $25-million, 2-year deal with Keenum this week during free agency. 

The 30-year-old quarterback is coming off his best season in the NFL, leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship game, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph expressed optimism with the signing in a statement released Wednesday.

"Being around him in Houston, Case is a tremendous person and teammate with strong leadership skills and a terrific work ethic. He'll be great in our locker room, and we're all looking forward to having him as a Bronco," Joseph said in a news release.

Keenum also played with the Rams and Texans after he entered the league in 2013 as an undrafted free agent.

Also on Wednesday, the Broncos will reportedly trade former starting quarterback Trevor Siemian to the Vikings, closing the chapter on his time with the Broncos.
 

