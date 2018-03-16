Broncos introduce Case Keenum as new QB

Case Keenum is officially going to sport an orange #4 jersey.
The former Vikings QB made his first appearance as a Bronco during a press conference Friday morning.
The team reached a guaranteed $25-million, 2-year deal with Keenum this week during free agency.
The 30-year-old quarterback is coming off his best season in the NFL, leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship game, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph expressed optimism with the signing in a statement released Wednesday.
"Being around him in Houston, Case is a tremendous person and teammate with strong leadership skills and a terrific work ethic. He'll be great in our locker room, and we're all looking forward to having him as a Bronco," Joseph said in a news release.
Keenum also played with the Rams and Texans after he entered the league in 2013 as an undrafted free agent.
Also on Wednesday, the Broncos will reportedly trade former starting quarterback Trevor Siemian to the Vikings, closing the chapter on his time with the Broncos.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
Danry Vasquez has broken his silence for the first time a video was released showing Vasquez beating his former girlfriend.
Danry Vasquez has broken his silence for the first time a video was released showing Vasquez beating his former girlfriend.
Colorado company BDI, which was a subcontractor on the FIU pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday, released a statement saying it was not involved in the bridge's design or construction.
Colorado company BDI, which was a subcontractor on the FIU pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday, released a statement saying it was not involved in the bridge's design or construction.