Pueblo officers involved in recent deadly shooting identified

Written By Tyler Dumas
PUEBLO -

The Pueblo Police Department has released the names of the two officers involved in the March 6th officer-involved shooting that occurred on E. 8th St. in Pueblo.

The two officers have been identified as Thomas DeCesaro and Adam Quintana. Officer DeCesar is a nine-year veteran of the Pueblo Police Department, and Officer Quintana has worked for the department for three years.

The incident related to the officer-involved shooting began as an investigation into a violation of a restraining order. The officers located suspect Steven Peters at his ex-girlfriend's house, and then again a short time later, after Peters fled the scene. The officers deployed a taser, but it was unsuccessful in subduing the suspect, Peters.

According to Pueblo P.D., after another brief chase Peters pulled a gun on officers and they returned fire. The 55-year-old Peters died at the scene.

Neither officer was injured in the incident, and they were both immediately placed on paid administrative leave.

Both officers have now returned to full duty.

Deadly officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

  Human remains identified as missing Colorado Springs woman

    Human remains identified as missing Colorado Springs woman

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 23:25:13 GMT
    Micah Lambert, reported missing to the Colorado Springs Police Department.Micah Lambert, reported missing to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

    The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman. 

  Parents sued by baseball club speak out

    Parents sued by baseball club speak out

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:58:35 GMT
    The CageRats club baseball team in Colorado Springs has filed suit against 7 different parents to collect on unpaid fees. He said the parents broke their contracts, but the parents tell us they didn't get the services they were promised.The CageRats club baseball team in Colorado Springs has filed suit against 7 different parents to collect on unpaid fees. He said the parents broke their contracts, but the parents tell us they didn't get the services they were promised.

    Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.

  Colorado company worked as subcontractor on FIU pedestrian bridge

    Colorado company worked as subcontractor on FIU pedestrian bridge

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:01:55 GMT

    Colorado company BDI, which was a subcontractor on the FIU pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday, released a statement saying it was not involved in the bridge's design or construction.

