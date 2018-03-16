Pueblo officers involved in recent deadly shooting identified

The Pueblo Police Department has released the names of the two officers involved in the March 6th officer-involved shooting that occurred on E. 8th St. in Pueblo.

The two officers have been identified as Thomas DeCesaro and Adam Quintana. Officer DeCesar is a nine-year veteran of the Pueblo Police Department, and Officer Quintana has worked for the department for three years.

The incident related to the officer-involved shooting began as an investigation into a violation of a restraining order. The officers located suspect Steven Peters at his ex-girlfriend's house, and then again a short time later, after Peters fled the scene. The officers deployed a taser, but it was unsuccessful in subduing the suspect, Peters.

According to Pueblo P.D., after another brief chase Peters pulled a gun on officers and they returned fire. The 55-year-old Peters died at the scene.

Neither officer was injured in the incident, and they were both immediately placed on paid administrative leave.

Both officers have now returned to full duty.

RELATED: