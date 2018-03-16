Seven dead in Air Force search and rescue helicopter crash in Iraq

The Pentagon says all seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed.
The Pentagon says in a statement Friday that the crash does not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation.
The U.S. military helicopter crashed in western Iraq, U.S. officials said Thursday.
The helicopter is used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue, and was in transit from one location to another when it went down Thursday afternoon near the town of Qaim in Anbar Province
The Pentagon said an accompanying U.S. helicopter immediately reported the crash and a quick-reaction force comprised of Iraqi security forces and Coalition members secured the scene.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
Colorado company BDI, which was a subcontractor on the FIU pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday, released a statement saying it was not involved in the bridge's design or construction.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested. On March 14th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest of Deputy Michael Christian.
