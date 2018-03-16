Quantcast

Seven dead in Air Force search and rescue helicopter crash in Ir - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Seven dead in Air Force search and rescue helicopter crash in Iraq

Posted: Updated:
BAGHDAD (AP) -

The Pentagon says all seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed.
  
The Pentagon says in a statement Friday that the crash does not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation.
  
The U.S. military helicopter crashed in western Iraq, U.S. officials said Thursday.
  
The helicopter is used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue, and was in transit from one location to another when it went down Thursday afternoon near the town of Qaim in Anbar Province
  
The Pentagon said an accompanying U.S. helicopter immediately reported the crash and a quick-reaction force comprised of Iraqi security forces and Coalition members secured the scene.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Human remains identified as missing Colorado Springs woman

    Human remains identified as missing Colorado Springs woman

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 23:25:13 GMT
    Micah Lambert, reported missing to the Colorado Springs Police Department.Micah Lambert, reported missing to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

    The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman. 

    The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman. 

  • Parents sued by baseball club speak out

    Parents sued by baseball club speak out

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:58:35 GMT
    The CageRats club baseball team in Colorado Springs has filed suit against 7 different parents to collect on unpaid fees. He said the parents broke their contracts, but the parents tell us they didn't get the services they were promised.The CageRats club baseball team in Colorado Springs has filed suit against 7 different parents to collect on unpaid fees. He said the parents broke their contracts, but the parents tell us they didn't get the services they were promised.

    Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.

    Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.

  • Colorado company worked as subcontractor on FIU pedestrian bridge

    Colorado company worked as subcontractor on FIU pedestrian bridge

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:01:55 GMT

    Colorado company BDI, which was a subcontractor on the FIU pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday, released a statement saying it was not involved in the bridge's design or construction.

    Colorado company BDI, which was a subcontractor on the FIU pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday, released a statement saying it was not involved in the bridge's design or construction.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?