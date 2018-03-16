Seven dead in Air Force search and rescue helicopter crash in Iraq

The Pentagon says all seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed.



The Pentagon says in a statement Friday that the crash does not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation.



The HH-60 Pave Hawk crashed in western Iraq near the city of Qom. The helicopter is used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue, and was in transit from one location to another when it went down Thursday afternoon near the town of Qaim in Anbar Province



The Pentagon said an accompanying U.S. helicopter immediately reported the crash and a quick-reaction force comprised of Iraqi security forces and Coalition members secured the scene.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the brave troops lost in the helicopter crash on the Iraq-Syria border yesterday. Their sacrifice in service to our country will never be forgotten. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2018