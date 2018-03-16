Quantcast

Weather Alert Day: Dry With Red Flag Warnings Returning

Today's Forecast:
Strong and gusty winds with dry conditions return today prompting Red Flag Warnings for nearly all of southern Colorado until 7pm tonight. Despite the northwest winds and a cool front that tried to move through, we'll still warm up well with temperatures in the mid 60s this afternoon for Colorado Springs and low 70s over Pueblo. The winds will start to calm down at the end of the afternoon but especially overnight, allowing temperatures to cool and fall back into the 20s this evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 66; Low - 28. Sunny, warm and windy through the afternoon. Calming winds and chilly tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 72; Low - 27. Sunny, very warm and windy through the afternoon. Calming winds and chilly tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 69; Low - 28. Sunny, warm and windy through the afternoon. Calming winds and chilly tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 48; Low - 26. Sunny, cool and windy through the afternoon. Calming winds and chilly tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 20s. Sunny, mild and windy through the afternoon. Calming winds and chilly tonight.

PLAINS: High - 60s/70s; Low - 20s/30s. Sunny, warm and windy through the afternoon. Calming winds and chilly tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60s; Low - 20s. Sunny, warm and windy through the afternoon. Calming winds and chilly tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER
St. Patrick's Day looks pretty nice across southern Colorado! We'll be windy during the day but sunny and dry with highs up near 60 in the Springs and mid 60s for Pueblo. Sunday looks to be the next day for a chance of precipitation with rain possible through the afternoon with a transition to snow possibly Sunday night into Monday morning. Next week looks primarily dry from Monday afternoon through the end of the week.

