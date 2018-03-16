Students show support for teacher on leave at D20 school board meeting

17-year-old Ryan Maikell, a senior theater student, told the school board that the accusations that he was involved in a sexual relationship with his female teacher are completely untrue. (KOAA)

It's been more than two weeks since a Pine Creek High School theater teacher was put on leave, accused of having a sexual relationship with her student.

Thursday night, parents, students and alumni spoke out at Academy School District 20's board meeting, asking why Carrie Barnhardt-Roberson is still on leave.

From day one, the 17-year-old student accused of being involved in a relationship with his female teacher known as "BR" has said these claims are absolutely untrue.

Standing room only at the Academy School District 20 board meeting right now as 16 people are signed up to speak, many of which advocating for the Pine Creek HS theater teacher still on leave after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student @KOAA pic.twitter.com/1CUl3TWWgt — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 16, 2018

Supported by his family, his classmates, their families and theater alumni, more than a dozen took their concerns up to the school board.

"Am I supposed to just be silent?" Tatum Graf, a senior theater student sang to board members in the public comment portion of the standing room only meeting.

VIDEO: In true theater fashion, Tatum Graf, one of "BR's" senior theater students gives a public demonstration to the D20 school board asking for her Pine Creek HS theater teacher to be released from her investigation and come back to school. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/BF8zyUWB1B — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 16, 2018

Graf says BR was her mentor and would never touch one of her students.

Colorado Springs Police confirmed with News 5 last week, they're investigating allegations made against her, which apparently came in as an anonymous tip to administrators, but police wouldn't confirm what the allegations are.

Most people came tonight to ask why their teacher, is still on leave.

The 17-year-old male student accused of having a relationship with his theater teacher is speaking to the D20 board now, explaining how these accusations are absolutely untrue. His mom testified next in tears, says she was never notified that her son was being questioned. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/ee4mHdAiJX — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 16, 2018

The mother of the underage student who says he was accused of being in the relationship spoke to the board in tears tonight.

"That cannot be ok that they don't reach out to a parent when they've accused the child of having this relationship, that's ridiculous," Debra Maikell, a parent said. "It was really low for two or three days."

They say someone is anonymously targeting their theater program for pushing the envelope with controversial story lines.

"We will stay vocal until this issue is resolved." -A Pine Creek HS theater dad said to the board. He's urging the board to look into issues of discrimination against Pine Creek students. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/nHMD4JdPK9 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 16, 2018

"She's not even a touchy, feely person, she's very stern, very direct and so, it's so obvious the intent that administration has because they've been trying to get out her for so long," Joshua Flanery, a former Pine Creek High School theater student said.

The families speaking at this meeting all wore white t-shirts that said "Act Against Intolerance" with the hashtag "#BeBRave."

School board members told the crowd they can't comment on an open investigation with police right now, but the district did confirm with News 5 the teacher will stay off campus while the investigation is underway.