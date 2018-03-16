Four-year nursing degree a possibility for Colorado community colleges

A bill headed to Governor Hickenlooper's desk would allow community colleges in Colorado to offer four-year nursing degrees.

Students in the Pikes Peak region say if the bill is signed it will save them lots of time and money.

News 5 spoke with a student and staff members at Pikes Peak Community College who say this bill is a big deal and a game-changer for them. It's also something that could open doors to more people wanting to get that four-year degree.

In learning that the state of Colorado passed new legislation allowing schools like PPCC to expand its nursing program, Marilu Alltop said, "I was very excited."

Nursing student David Zeller said, "I think it's a great thing and I hope it works out."

Zeller is pursuing his associate's degree at PPCC. His plan has always been to go for his bachelor's as well.

"It's becoming something we need so at some point in time in the future we're going to have to get it."

Alltop said, "Our hospitals, the Centura system, and the university health system are requiring students as they graduate and they get hired at those hospitals to then sign a contract saying they'll get their bachelor's degree within three to five years depending on the system."

For Zeller, the possibility of getting a bachelor's degree at the place he call his home away from home would "be great. Same environment, same people, so it'd be really awesome."

Especially since he could get the degree for a lot cheaper and possibly faster, saving time not having to apply to a different school.

Alltop said, "We're very excited about the opportunities for them to get that bachelor's degree at a fraction of the cost of the university."

Zeller said, "If you can reduce it and still get your bachelor's then it's a great thing."

Alltop says if the governor does sign off the bachelor's program at the college would be available in about two to three years. It would leave time for an accreditation process and to get the curriculum in place.