Colorado company worked as subcontractor on FIU pedestrian bridge

Colorado company BDI, which was a subcontractor on the FIU pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday, released a statement saying it was not involved in the bridge's design or construction.
We are deeply saddened to hear that the pedestrian bridge has collapsed at #FIU. Our hearts go out to the individuals and families that have been affected by the collapse.https://t.co/Ky8D80yrVe— BDI (@BDITest) March 15, 2018
The Louisville-based company deleted social media posts that celebrated the bridge's installation earlier this week. In a statement, it announced it deleted the posts out of respect to those killed in the collapse and their families.
The company said it was contracted to monitor the bridge while it was moved into place, and no BDI employees were at the construction site when the collapse happened.
Four people were killed in the collapse and another nine were hospitalized.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested. On March 14th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest of Deputy Michael Christian.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
