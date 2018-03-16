Colorado company worked as subcontractor on FIU pedestrian bridge

Colorado company BDI, which was a subcontractor on the FIU pedestrian bridge that collapsed Thursday, released a statement saying it was not involved in the bridge's design or construction.

We are deeply saddened to hear that the pedestrian bridge has collapsed at #FIU. Our hearts go out to the individuals and families that have been affected by the collapse.https://t.co/Ky8D80yrVe — BDI (@BDITest) March 15, 2018

The Louisville-based company deleted social media posts that celebrated the bridge's installation earlier this week. In a statement, it announced it deleted the posts out of respect to those killed in the collapse and their families.

The company said it was contracted to monitor the bridge while it was moved into place, and no BDI employees were at the construction site when the collapse happened.

Four people were killed in the collapse and another nine were hospitalized.