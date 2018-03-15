Baseball player caught on camera hitting woman asks for forgiveness

Danry Vasquez has broken his silence for the first time a video was released showing Vasquez beating his former girlfriend.

During the sit-down interview, Vasquez sits alongside his wife, which is not the woman seen in the video.

Since the incident, Vasquez said he's asked his former girlfriend for forgiveness. At the time, Vasquez was 22 years old, and the victim was 20 years old.

"It was something that happened too fast. And I really am sorry, I'm afraid that this will end my career." Vasquez said.

The surveillance video, recorded in a stairwell at Whataburger Field, lasts about three minutes.

Vasquez said he's afraid those few minutes may now cost him his career. Vasquez is playing for a team in Venezuela, which he says supports him.