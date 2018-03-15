Avalanche down Blues 4-1

The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested. On March 14th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest of Deputy Michael Christian.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
