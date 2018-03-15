Deputies seize hundreds of marijuana plants in 10 locations

Several suspects arrested this week in El Paso County related to illegal marijuana grow operations.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Colorado Springs Police and the Fountain Police Department worked together on 10 search warrants seizing more than 900 marijuana plants.

There were six warrants in unincorporated El Paso County, three in the city of Colorado Springs and one in Fountain.

The search warrants were served on Wednesday March 14. Officers with the DEA and ICE also assisted our local crews with the busts.

Deputies have arrested a total of four suspects on several marijuana related charges.

(Geordano Ramos-Viera)

(Yohandi Vasallo-Cruz)

(Didier De La Riva-Gil)

