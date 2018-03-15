CDOT, marijuana industry leaders working to stop cannabis-impaired driving

The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering up with leaders in the marijuana industry to address cannabis use on the road.

The panel is the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

Today's panel included government agencies like CDOT and marijuana industry leaders, some who own dispensaries.

They're working to educate the public on the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel.



According to CDOT statistics from 2016, 51 road fatalities involved a driver high on marijuana.

Now, CDOT is asking for help from industry experts to identify solutions.



"They know marijuana customers and marijuana users in Colorado better than anybody," said CDOT spokesperson Sam Cole.

"So we really want to tap into their knowledge and understand what is going on, why people are driving high and what we at CDOT can do to prevent that from happening."

Today's discussion was made possible by marijuana tax funds.

One topic that came up is how officers can tell a driver's impairment is due to marijuana use.



Panel members said that's where drug recognition experts come in.

These are officers trained to identify drivers under the influence of drugs. They assist drug-related DUI arrests.



CDOT will use information from Thursday's panel to create a marketing campaign aimed at stopping people from getting behind the wheel when they're high.