Dozens of plants seized at illegal marijuana grow

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an illegal marijuana grow operation Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said they found 60 illegal plants while serving a search warrant in the 12000 block of Royal Birkdale in the Falcon area.

Deputies said no one was home when they arrived and no arrests have been made.

Neighbors told our crew on scene that they had very limited interaction with the people living in that house and that they observed a lot of activity to include cars arriving at all hours.

Sheriff's deputies said this is also the third house on this block to be raided for illegal marijuana this week.