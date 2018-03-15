Dozens of plants seized at illegal marijuana grow

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an illegal marijuana grow operation Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said they found 60 illegal plants while serving a search warrant in the 12000 block of Royal Birkdale in the Falcon area.
Deputies said no one was home when they arrived and no arrests have been made.
Neighbors told our crew on scene that they had very limited interaction with the people living in that house and that they observed a lot of activity to include cars arriving at all hours.
Sheriff's deputies said this is also the third house on this block to be raided for illegal marijuana this week.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested. On March 14th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest of Deputy Michael Christian.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested. On March 14th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest of Deputy Michael Christian.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The future of the iconic Pikes Peak Cog Railway is in jeopardy. It closed this winter for some major maintenance and renovation work. Now it will be closed through the 2018 season and possibly several years more.
The future of the iconic Pikes Peak Cog Railway is in jeopardy. It closed this winter for some major maintenance and renovation work. Now it will be closed through the 2018 season and possibly several years more.