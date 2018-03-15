Human remains identified as missing Colorado Springs woman

The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.
Deputies said a forensic odonatologist was able to positively identify the remains of 39-year-old Micah Lambert using dental records.
She was last seen in Colorado Springs on September 23, 2017. Six days later, her car was discovered abandoned in the parking lot near the Catamount Trailhead.
Authorities searched the area for days after her car was found, but the search was eventually called off.
Last Friday, deputies said a hiker found a human skull about 250 yards off of the Ring the Peak Trail. Search and rescue teams found more of her remains last Saturday, as well as her cell phone, a backpack and a pistol.
The coroner determined Lambert died from injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested. On March 14th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest of Deputy Michael Christian.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The future of the iconic Pikes Peak Cog Railway is in jeopardy. It closed this winter for some major maintenance and renovation work. Now it will be closed through the 2018 season and possibly several years more.
