Human remains identified as missing Colorado Springs woman

The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that the remains found in off of the Catamount Lakes area were those of a missing 39-year-old Colorado Springs woman.

Deputies said a forensic odonatologist was able to positively identify the remains of 39-year-old Micah Lambert using dental records.

She was last seen in Colorado Springs on September 23, 2017. Six days later, her car was discovered abandoned in the parking lot near the Catamount Trailhead.

Authorities searched the area for days after her car was found, but the search was eventually called off.

Last Friday, deputies said a hiker found a human skull about 250 yards off of the Ring the Peak Trail. Search and rescue teams found more of her remains last Saturday, as well as her cell phone, a backpack and a pistol.

The coroner determined Lambert died from injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.