The Denver Post cuts more newsroom positions

The Denver Post is planning to cut about a third of its newsroom employees in the coming months.



The newspaper reports that editor Lee Ann Colacioppo told staff members Wednesday that 30 positions will be eliminated - 25 by April 9 and another five by July 1. The newsroom has about 100 journalists, and the reductions will include managers and union-covered employees.



Colacioppo didn't say which jobs will be eliminated. She wrote in a staff memo that the cuts are "painful" and "dreadfully stressful," but the newspaper will continue to connect with and inform its readers.



Employees who lose their jobs can apply for a severance package.



The Post is owned by Digital First Media, which is controlled by New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

