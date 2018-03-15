Quantcast

Air Force announces four-day closure of Sante Fe Trail

Air Force announces four-day closure of Sante Fe Trail


COLORADO SPRINGS -

The U.S. Air Force Academy announced a portion of the Sante Fe Trail on Academy grounds will be closed next Monday through next Friday due to improvements to the tri-intersection bridge over the trail.

That bridge is located north of milemarker 41 and south of milemarker 42 on the trial.

This closure is one of many expected through early 2019, hikers and cyclists should expect additional closures during that time.

