Air Force announces four-day closure of Sante Fe Trail

The U.S. Air Force Academy announced a portion of the Sante Fe Trail on Academy grounds will be closed next Monday through next Friday due to improvements to the tri-intersection bridge over the trail.
That bridge is located north of milemarker 41 and south of milemarker 42 on the trial.
This closure is one of many expected through early 2019, hikers and cyclists should expect additional closures during that time.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested. On March 14th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest of Deputy Michael Christian.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The future of the iconic Pikes Peak Cog Railway is in jeopardy. It closed this winter for some major maintenance and renovation work. Now it will be closed through the 2018 season and possibly several years more.
