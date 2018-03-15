Quantcast

Puppies pulled from storm drain in downtown Colorado Springs

A total of eight puppies rescued from a storm drain in downtown Colorado Springs are now in the care of the Humane Society.

The animals were in the drain on 30 South Prospect Street Thursday afternoon. The mother was also trapped and the fire department tweeted that she was freed but that she got away from rescuers. 

The Humane Society said they have set traps for the dog, hoping to bring her in with the puppies.

The department shared these pictures of the puppies and the rescue on twitter.

