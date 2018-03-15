Search and rescue mission underway after Florida bridge collapse

At least eight vehicles are trapped in a pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University in the Miami area.

Multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital. Search dogs are working the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that "multiple patients" had been injured and officials were working to confirm how many. It also said it was securing the structure while searching for injured people.

The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday. The bridge's main 174-foot span was previously assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.

NBC News is reporting, the $11.4 million bridge was meant to connect the school to the city of Sweatwater as part of a $124 million expansion of the campus.

First-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge “swings” into place. “FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” -President Mark B. Rosenberg. https://t.co/x8gPM9A4DG #worldsahead pic.twitter.com/mPEMeh2zmw — FIU (@FIU) March 10, 2018

The National Transportation Safety Board is reportedly sending a team to investigate the collapse.

The college told NBC News the bridge was built and designed with Munilla Construction Management in a partnership with FIGG Bridge Engineers.

In a statement posted on twitter, MCM said they would "conduct a full investigations to determine exactly what went wrong."

FIGG Bridge Engineers told NBC News they were stunned and will cooperate with authorities as they investigate the matter.

"In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before," the company said in a statement to NBC News. "Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved."