How to prepare yourself for wildfire season

This page explains what actions to take if you receive a fire weather watch alert from the National Weather Service for your local area and what to do before, during, and after a wildfire.
Basic Safety Tips
Fire weather watch = dangerous fire weather conditions are possible over the next 12 to 72 hours
Steps to Take
Prepare Your Home
After a Wildfire
Returning Home
Cleaning Your Home
Before Wildfire Season - Make a Plan
