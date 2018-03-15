Quantcast

Crews respond to grass fire near Ellicott

EL PASO COUNTY -

Fire crews from Ellicott are responding to a 40 acre fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire is in the 10000 Squirrel Creek Road, near the dump.

There is no word on injuries.

Some crews are diverting from the Boca Chica fire to help with the response.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates. 

