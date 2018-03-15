Quantcast

Several injuries in traffic crash - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Several injuries in traffic crash

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Fire crews are working to clear the scene of a serious crash on Tutt and Carefree Thursday afternoon.

A total of four people were taken to hospitals and at least one person is in critical condition.

Tutt is closed while crews work to remove the wreckage. There is no word right now what caused the crash. 

Colorado Springs Firefighters tweeted these pictures from the scene.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?