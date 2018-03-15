Smoke visible from fire near El Paso/Pueblo county line

(Fire burning north of Pueblo)
Smoke is visible from a fire near the El Paso County and Pueblo County line in southern Colorado Thursday afternoon.
The fire started as a vehicle fire and spread to the grass in the area of 21000 Boca Chica Heights.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said there is a mandatory evacuation order in place for homes within a half mile radius of the address. Homeowners are being told to evacuate to the northeast.
Homes outside of the half mile radius are on pre-evacuation orders.
Brush fire in southern El Paso County is promoting evacuations. Neighbor told me a mobile home exploded, saying 2 cars were also damaged. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/BQIAHSF6fV— Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) March 15, 2018
We have no information at this time about the size.
Several agencies are responding. Hanover is the lead fire agency.
We have a crew on the way. This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
The future of the iconic Pikes Peak Cog Railway is in jeopardy. It closed this winter for some major maintenance and renovation work. Now it will be closed through the 2018 season and possibly several years more.
The future of the iconic Pikes Peak Cog Railway is in jeopardy. It closed this winter for some major maintenance and renovation work. Now it will be closed through the 2018 season and possibly several years more.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
It would be on the vacant lot at the corner of Austin Bluffs and Templeton Gap, and would be designated for senior citizens.
It would be on the vacant lot at the corner of Austin Bluffs and Templeton Gap, and would be designated for senior citizens.