Quantcast

Smoke visible from fire near El Paso/Pueblo county line - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Smoke visible from fire near El Paso/Pueblo county line

Posted: Updated:
EL PASO COUNTY -

(Fire burning north of Pueblo)

Smoke is visible from a fire near the El Paso County and Pueblo County line in southern Colorado Thursday afternoon.

The fire started as a vehicle fire and spread to the grass in the area of 21000 Boca Chica Heights.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said there is a mandatory evacuation order in place for homes within a half mile radius of the address. Homeowners are being told to evacuate to the northeast.

Homes outside of the half mile radius are on pre-evacuation orders.

We have no information at this time about the size. 

Several agencies are responding. Hanover is the lead fire agency.

We have a crew on the way. This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?