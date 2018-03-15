Smoke visible from fire near El Paso/Pueblo county line

(Fire burning north of Pueblo)

Smoke is visible from a fire near the El Paso County and Pueblo County line in southern Colorado Thursday afternoon.

The fire started as a vehicle fire and spread to the grass in the area of 21000 Boca Chica Heights.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said there is a mandatory evacuation order in place for homes within a half mile radius of the address. Homeowners are being told to evacuate to the northeast.

Homes outside of the half mile radius are on pre-evacuation orders.

Brush fire in southern El Paso County is promoting evacuations. Neighbor told me a mobile home exploded, saying 2 cars were also damaged. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/BQIAHSF6fV — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) March 15, 2018

We have no information at this time about the size.

Several agencies are responding. Hanover is the lead fire agency.

