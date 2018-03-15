Fire in southern El Paso County under control

Fire crews are mopping up hot spots after a grass fire in southern El Paso County.
The fire broke out about 11:30 a.m. near 21000 Boca Chica Heights near the El Paso and Pueblo county line.
Two trailers were destroyed in the blaze and another home sustained damage.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the fire started as a vehicle fire and quickly spread to the grass. At the height of the fire homes within a half mile radius of the Boca Chica Heights address were evacuated.
Those evacuations remain in place in 1:30 p.m.
There is no word on any possible injuries at this time. The size of the fire is not known.
Here's a closer look. There's a handful of homes surrounded by black, torched fuels. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/ik1pCmQh0A— Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) March 15, 2018
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested. On March 14th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest of Deputy Michael Christian.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested. On March 14th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest of Deputy Michael Christian.
The future of the iconic Pikes Peak Cog Railway is in jeopardy. It closed this winter for some major maintenance and renovation work. Now it will be closed through the 2018 season and possibly several years more.
The future of the iconic Pikes Peak Cog Railway is in jeopardy. It closed this winter for some major maintenance and renovation work. Now it will be closed through the 2018 season and possibly several years more.
Fire crews are mopping up hot spots after a grass fire in southern El Paso County.
Fire crews are mopping up hot spots after a grass fire in southern El Paso County.