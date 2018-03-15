Fire in southern El Paso County under control

Fire crews are mopping up hot spots after a grass fire in southern El Paso County.

The fire broke out about 11:30 a.m. near 21000 Boca Chica Heights near the El Paso and Pueblo county line.

Two trailers were destroyed in the blaze and another home sustained damage.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the fire started as a vehicle fire and quickly spread to the grass. At the height of the fire homes within a half mile radius of the Boca Chica Heights address were evacuated.

Those evacuations remain in place in 1:30 p.m.

There is no word on any possible injuries at this time. The size of the fire is not known.