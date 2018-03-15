Evacuations lifted for fire in southern El Paso County

All evacuations have been lifted following grass fire in southern El Paso County, which damaged several buildings.
Firefighters were mopping up hot spots for most of the later afternoon after it broke out around 11:30 a.m.
It burned an area in the 21000 block of Boca Chica Heights near the El Paso and Pueblo County line.
Fire crews report a total of three buildings were damaged, two of those were outbuildings and the outside of another structure was also damaged.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the fire started as a vehicle fire and quickly spread to the grass. At the height of the fire, homes within a half mile radius of the Boca Chica Heights address were evacuated.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Those evacuations were lifted shortly after 6 p.m.
There is no word on any possible injuries at this time.
RELATED:
How to prepare yourself for wildfire season
Here's a closer look. There's a handful of homes surrounded by black, torched fuels. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/ik1pCmQh0A— Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) March 15, 2018
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested. On March 14th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest of Deputy Michael Christian.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested. On March 14th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest of Deputy Michael Christian.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The future of the iconic Pikes Peak Cog Railway is in jeopardy. It closed this winter for some major maintenance and renovation work. Now it will be closed through the 2018 season and possibly several years more.
The future of the iconic Pikes Peak Cog Railway is in jeopardy. It closed this winter for some major maintenance and renovation work. Now it will be closed through the 2018 season and possibly several years more.