Evacuations lifted for fire in southern El Paso County

All evacuations have been lifted following grass fire in southern El Paso County, which damaged several buildings.

Firefighters were mopping up hot spots for most of the later afternoon after it broke out around 11:30 a.m.

It burned an area in the 21000 block of Boca Chica Heights near the El Paso and Pueblo County line.

Fire crews report a total of three buildings were damaged, two of those were outbuildings and the outside of another structure was also damaged.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the fire started as a vehicle fire and quickly spread to the grass. At the height of the fire, homes within a half mile radius of the Boca Chica Heights address were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Those evacuations were lifted shortly after 6 p.m.

There is no word on any possible injuries at this time.

RELATED:

How to prepare yourself for wildfire season