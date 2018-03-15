Thursday Evening Weather; Red Flag Warning!

Today's Forecast:

HIGH FIRE DANGER

A relatively small storm will be passing through Northern Colorado tonight, and brings a chance for some rain this evening, for teller and El Paso County...northward. I'm not excited about the odds of even everyone there getting measurable precipitation...but still, it is all we have for now. The storm will clear the area Friday morning, with blustery winds the rest of the day. If it does rain, it would help a little, with fire danger. But even still, blustery winds will evaporate the moisture by afternoon. But for points south of El Paso County, there is no relief coming from the tinder dry conditions. And the wind Friday will only exacerbate the situation.

For what it's worth, the holiday Saturday looks fine, weather-wise, and the chance for precip for Sunday...will now be Sunday night, and it appears somewhat promising, and for a wider swath of the area.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 40, High - 62. Clouding up with showers possible. Possible thunder. Rapid clearing, blustery & mild Friday.

PUEBLO: Low - 42, High - 72. Clouding up at night, breezy too. Early clouds Friday, clearing up...breezy.

CANON CITY: Low - 43, High - 68. Clouding up at night, breezy too. Early clouds Friday, clearing up...breezy.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 28, High - 47. Showers likely tonight. Breezy too. Showers end early Friday, clearing and blustery.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 29, High - 46. Showers likely tonight. Breezy too. Showers end early Friday, clearing and blustery.

PLAINS: Low - 44, High - 70. Becoming mostly cloudy tonight, breezy too. Early clouds Friday, clearing up...breezy.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 42, High - 68. Becoming mostly cloudy tonight, breezy too. Early clouds Friday, clearing up...breezy.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK & NEXT WEATHER MAKER: St Patty's Day appears bright & mild with highs near 60F. Breezes should only really kick up in the afternoon for a few hours. Sunday forecast has clouds coming and going, but piling up late in the day. Winds will begin to pick up late in the day too. We do expect some showers & wind Sunday night.