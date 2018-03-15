Gym offers marijuana and workout classes

A fitness center in Wheat Ridge is offering a rare experience for gym goers, the chance to smoke marijuana and work out.

It's called Break the Stigma Fitness. It opened in July and is one of the only fitness and marijuana centers in the world.

"We do cannabis infused group fitness classes which is yoga, kickboxing and other classes all here," owner Janessa Lea said.

She suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which is a connective tissue disease. She said that is her motivation to run the gym to help others who live in pain daily, "It resulted in a multitude of issues, one that has a great effect on anybody's life that has chronic pain," she said.

Break the Stigma Fitness is open to the public, however, those who want to join have to request an invite and then a link to join will be sent. After the link is sent you can register for the class of your choice.

The gym does not sell marijuana outright it gifts it to members as free samples.

"Got to get the kids to sports, got to make dinner, got to clean the house. Got to work 40 hours a week. When I come in here and I consume cannabis, I come alive," said gym member Ashley Kingsley.