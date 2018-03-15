Quantcast

Suspicious package prompts evacuation at Liberty Point Elementar - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Suspicious package prompts evacuation at Liberty Point Elementary

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
PUEBLO WEST -

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, a suspicious package was found Thursday morning at Liberty Point Elementary, in Pueblo West.

The school was evacuated while authorities investigated the package.

The Sheriff's Office said the Pueblo Metro Bomb Unit evaluated the package and determined it was not dangerous.

The students and staff have been allowed to return to the building.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?