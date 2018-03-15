Quantcast

NCAA Tournament Schedule March 15

First Round        

EAST   

Radford  vs  Villanova                           6:50 p.m.

Alabama   vs  Virginia Tech                   9:20 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin  vs  Texas Tech         7:27 p.m.

St. Bonaventure  vs  Florida                   9:57 p.m.

WEST

UNC-Greensboro  vs  Gonzaga             1:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St.  vs  Ohio St.                      4:00 p.m.

San Diego St.  vs  Houston                     7:20 p.m.

Montana  vs  Michigan                            9:50 p.m.

MIDWEST

Oklahoma  vs  Rhode Island                   12:15 p.m.

Iona  vs  Duke                                          2:45 p.m.

Penn  vs  Kansas                                     2:00 p.m.

NC State  vs  Seton Hall                          4:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Davidson  vs  Kentucky                            7:10 p.m.

Buffalo  vs  Arizona                                  9:40 p.m.

Wright St.  vs  Tennessee                        12:40 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago  vs  Miami                    3:10 p.m. 

