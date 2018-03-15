Quantcast

NCAA Tournament Schedule - First Round Scores

Posted: Updated:

The first major slate of NCAA Tournament games is set to begin as fans scramble to fill out brackets and get ready for a marathon of college hoops.

Sixteen games are scheduled for Thursday, starting with Oklahoma's Trae Young, the nation's leader in scoring and assists, leading the 10th-seeded Sooners against No. 7 seed Rhode Island.

The other early games match Tennessee against Wright State, Gonzaga vs. UNC-Greensboro and Penn against Kansas.

Two No. 1 seeds play Thursday: Kansas in the Midwest Region and Villanova in the East Region. Villanova opens against Radford at 6:45 p.m. Eastern.

Fans across the United States get in on March Madness like no other set of playoffs in sports, filling out brackets and joining office pools that challenge them to pick the winner of all the games.

Syracuse, St. Bonaventure, Texas Southern and Radford won their way into the round of 64 by winning First Four games in Dayton, Ohio.

Half the remaining field plays Thursday and another 16 opening round games will be played Friday.

First Round Scores       

EAST

Radford  vs  Villanova                           6:50 p.m.

Alabama   vs  Virginia Tech                   9:20 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin  vs  Texas Tech         7:27 p.m.

St. Bonaventure  vs  Florida                   9:57 p.m.

WEST

FINAL: Gonzaga 68 vs UNC-Greensboro 64

S. Dakota St.  vs  Ohio St.                      4:00 p.m.

San Diego St.  vs  Houston                     7:20 p.m.

Montana  vs  Michigan                            9:50 p.m.

MIDWEST

FINAL OT: Rhode Island 83 vs Oklahoma 78

Iona  vs  Duke                                          2:45 p.m.

FINAL: Kansas  76 vs  Penn 60

NC State  vs  Seton Hall                          4:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Davidson  vs  Kentucky                            7:10 p.m.

Buffalo  vs  Arizona                                  9:40 p.m.

FINAL: Tennessee 72 vs Wright St. 47

Loyola of Chicago  vs  Miami                    3:10 p.m. 

