Fire restrictions in place in Douglas County

Fire restrictions are now in place in Douglas County.

The sheriff's office explains they are in stage one restrictions; which means no open burning, open fires or fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Douglas County.

Here is a quick look at what is allowed:

Fires within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, fireplaces within buildings, charcoal grill fires within developed residential or commercial areas, and fires within wood burning stoves within buildings only.

Professional fireworks displays

Fire suppression or fire department training fires.

Small recreational fires at developed picnic or campground sites contained in fixed permanent metal/steel fire pits (rock fire rings are considered temporary and not permanent) with flame lengths not in excess of four feet or the residential use of charcoal grills, tiki torches, fires in chimineas or other portable fireplaces or patio fire pits, so long as said fires are supervised by a responsible person at least 18 years of age.

Those who are caught violating the restrictions can be cited and charged with as much as a $1,000 fine.

For more information check out the Douglas County Emergency Management website.