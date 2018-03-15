Quantcast

El Paso County Sheriff's Office holds active shooter drill at Peyton H.S.

Written By Tyler Dumas
PEYTON -

Today, March 15th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will perform an active shooter drill at Peyton High School.

The drill will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.

A large police presence will be seen in the area. The Sheriff's Office wanted to stress that this is only a drill.

