El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested

An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested.
On March 14th, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest of Deputy Michael Christian. The arrest stemmed from an investigation by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Court documents show Christian is facing two counts of theft ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. The charges are a class 3 felony. Christian posted a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for an advisement hearing on March 22.
Deputy Christian began working for the Sheriff's Office in March, 2008. The Sheriff's Office said he is on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.
As this is an active investigation, the Sheriff's Office is not releasing any further information at this time.
