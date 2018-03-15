30 year prison sentence for man accused of shooting at officers

A Colorado Springs man is sentenced to 30 years in prison in a string of robberies and shooting at police in 2016.

Prosecutors said Christian Terrazas shot at officers during a chase and was linked to a carjacking as well as two robberies.

The crime spree spanned a single night, starting just before midnight on November 28, 2016. He was arrested several weeks later. No officers were hurt during the gunfire exchange. Terrazas was charged with attempted first degree murder of a peace officer and several other counts.

"This case shows that violence against police officers, who put their lives at risk to protect our community every day, will not be tolerated," El Paso County Deputy District Attorney James McGhee said after the sentencing hearing.

Terrazas was reportedly 19 at the time of the incident.