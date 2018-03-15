Murder arrest tied to Colorado serial shootings

A 35-year-old Loveland, Colorado man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a case tied to a string of serial shootings.
Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Christopher David Parker, and he has been booked into the Larimer County Jail.
The documents in the case are sealed, so information is limited, but based on statements made by prosecutors in court Wednesday, Parker is suspected in the killing of William Connole in June 2015 in Loveland.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
The future of the iconic Pikes Peak Cog Railway is in jeopardy. It closed this winter for some major maintenance and renovation work. Now it will be closed through the 2018 season and possibly several years more.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
It would be on the vacant lot at the corner of Austin Bluffs and Templeton Gap, and would be designated for senior citizens.
