Murder arrest tied to Colorado serial shootings

LARIMER COUNTY -

 A 35-year-old Loveland, Colorado man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a case tied to a string of serial shootings.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Christopher David Parker, and he has been booked into the Larimer County Jail.

The documents in the case are sealed, so information is limited, but based on statements made by prosecutors in court Wednesday, Parker is suspected in the killing of William Connole in June 2015 in Loveland.

