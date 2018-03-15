Former Paralympian shares her story with News 5

The Paralympics are in full swing in Pyeong Chang and only on News 5 we're getting a behind the scenes look from a former Paralympian.

26 years ago, Monica Bascio broke her back in a skiing accident, but she didn't let that stop her! In fact, she's competed at both the summer and winter games in cycling and skiing.

After her first games she just couldn't stop! She's a 4 time Paralympian, with 2 silver medals in cycling.Now as a former competitor, she knows more than ever what our athletes are feeling.



"It really does make you long for the days of hard training and competition," said Monica. "Knowing what that feels like, how much it hurts and how much the athletes are giving."

Monica just returned from South Korea this week, where she served as an Athlete Council Rep and was there to watch the games first hand and of course cheer on Team USA!

The Paralympics are still going strong you can catch them on the NBC Sports Network.