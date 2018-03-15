Your Healthy Family: Common sleep issues many people deal with

As part of National Sleep Awareness Week we're talking with sleep doctor Timothy Rummel with UCHealth Memorial and Pulmonary Associates in Colorado Springs, who says the vast majority of people who may have an undiagnosed sleep condition fall into a few basic categories.

“I think the first group of is basically the group that are chronically sleep deprived. That group has grown over the last couple of decades as more electronic activities have grown in the evening. Now there is a whole population who is sleep deprived because they actually do too many electronic activities in the evening. It robs them of sleep, it exposes their eyes to bright light, and they're always a few hours short on sleep.”

If you fall into the late night screen time crowd, simply changing your habits at night can make a world of difference.

Dr. Rummel says the next group of people include those of often snore.

“There is the group of people who have undiagnosed obstructive sleep apnea, which is growing. It's now 9% of the male population 4% of the female population. These are the folks that are snoring and often times stop breathing at night. Restful sleep escapes them and then as a result they have daytime sleepiness, and decreased job functioning. That's a whole area of the population that's under-represented and under-diagnosed.”

Mild to moderate obstructive apnea can be treated with a oral dental appliance. More severe cases require a CPAP machine to keep a person’s airway open while they sleep.

Finally, Dr. Rummel says there is another common sleep condition that many try to deal with on their own.

“Insomnia is 15% of the population, at some point in their life will be suffering from insomnia and that's another area that we can really help with.”

If you have any of these sleep issues your primary care doctor is a good place to start looking for help that often times can be a simple fix.