Weather Alert Day: High Winds Bring Back Red Flag Warnings

Today's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings are in effect through nearly all of southern Colorado with the exception of El Paso, Fremont (both under Fire Weather Watches) and Custer county. Strong winds today and overnight will greatly elevate fire danger through the area with the plains under the most danger. Snow mixed with rain will slam the mountains through the Continental Divide today with spotty showers possible around I-25 after 4pm today and through the early evening. The winds will stay strong tonight with any rain or snow in the lower elevations drying up past midnight and leaving us with overnight temps in the 30s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 66; Low - 36. Warm and windy today with late day spotty showers possible. Early isolated showers and windy tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 72; Low - 36. Warm and windy today, brief isolated shower possible after 5pm. Mainly dry and very windy tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 68; Low - 38. Warm and windy today, brief isolated shower possible after 5pm. Mainly dry and very windy tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 54; Low - 29. Warm & windy today with afternoon spotty showers possible. Early spotty showers/wintry mix and windy tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50s; Low - 30s. Warm and windy today with late day spotty showers. Rain to a wintry mix possible tonight and windy.

PLAINS: High - 70s; Low - 30s. Warm and windy today with high fire danger. Staying windy tonight and cool.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60s/70s; Low - 30s. Warm and windy today with spotty showers after 4pm. Early isolated showers and windy tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Friday will be nearly as warm as today with continued strong winds. Red Flag Warnings will likely return for Friday as we could see gusts through the plains and around the mountain slopes of 30 mph or higher. Saturday is St. Patrick's Day and it looks like a fantastic day to be outside with temperatures around 60 degrees in the Springs and 67 for Pueblo. The next chance of moisture comes Sunday afternoon and evening with rain most likely at first and a possible change over to snow if we cool quickly enough that night.