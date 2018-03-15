Grant asks children to help fill out his March Madness bracket

The odds of filling out a perfect bracket are one in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808, so News 5 Sports Director Grant Meech called in 12 reinforcements from the Garden Ranch YMCA in Colorado Springs to help him out.

One picked 16 seed Penn to win it all, another picked another 16, UMBC to cut down the nets, while another wrote in the biggest underdog of them all, "poop."