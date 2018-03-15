Parents upset over notification process regarding school threat

Florence Police say that one teen, a former student at Florence High, is facing a misdemeanor charge of threatening a school.

They say he made what they called a "disturbing" post to Instagram. It's the second time, police say, he made such a threat on social media.

The threat prompted school officials to lock down campuses in both Florence and Canon City.

The incident, a very scare one for parents, but also frustrating for some. Several parents say they're upset about how their schools handled the situation. Some say they weren't informed of the threat until after school had started.

"I have three young daughters and my oldest is nine."

For Justin Steed, Wednesday's threat in Fremont County was made even worse. He says he was never notified by his children's school.

"I don't agree with how the school is running things here. I'm tired of not being notified. I'm tired of not knowing what's going on...the fact that they knew this was going on, they still allowed kids in school, is just mind-boggling."

Stephanie Lancaster, another parent of a Fremont County student, is also concerned.

"I didn't get a text, a call, anything, and usually I get both over a PTA meeting...but something serious like that I had no idea. If it wasn't for my daughter I wouldn't have known."

It was a frustrating situation, but as Lancaster says, handled well for the most part by police and school officials.

"I was in the parking lot with some other parents and grandparents, and I believe it was an elementary counselor kept coming out and kind of updating us."

Florence Police Chief Michael DeLaurentis says every school district in Fremont County is different when it comes to notifying parents.

"I apologize to the parents if some of the parents may feel that we didn't get out information as quick as others places do, but our job is to protect the kids, protect the schools, and that's what I take first."

DeLaurentis says officers didn't want extra people running around or being out in the street until they located the person of interest.

"I want the parents to be assured we had enough resources on the scene of where we believed if anything was going to take place that we could've handled it."

News 5 did hear from school officials on Wednesday night. They say the decision to do the lockout was not made until 10 a.m. because it took time to confirm the threat and get the information out. They put this on their website, Facebook page, and used a text system called Notify Me.

They believe they handled the situation properly. The vast majority of famlilies knew what was going on and in the end everyone was safe.

