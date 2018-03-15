Pueblo man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing man 61 times

A man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after he admitted to stabbing a man 61 times in Pueblo in 2015.
Jeffrey Sylvia, 37, was sentenced for the first-degree murder of 30-year-old Mwalula Bwalya.
Sylvia pleaded guilty to the stabbing last month.
Sylvia and Bwalya lived in the same home, located in the 1800 block of 4th St.
An arrest affidavit said he did it because Bwalya had been laughing and teasing him.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Florence Police Chief Michael DeLaurentis says the lockout at Fremont County schools is no longer in effect as detectives question a former Florence student accused of making a threat via social media.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
An Idaho teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students. Robert Crosland, a science teacher at Preston Junior High School, is accused of feeding the puppy to the turtle in his classroom after school hours.
