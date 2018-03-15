Pueblo man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing man 61 times

A man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after he admitted to stabbing a man 61 times in Pueblo in 2015.

Jeffrey Sylvia, 37, was sentenced for the first-degree murder of 30-year-old Mwalula Bwalya.

Sylvia pleaded guilty to the stabbing last month.

Sylvia and Bwalya lived in the same home, located in the 1800 block of 4th St.

An arrest affidavit said he did it because Bwalya had been laughing and teasing him.