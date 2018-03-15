Former student's social media threats force protests indoors

A former high school student in Fremont County was taken into police custody Wednesday for making what are described as disturbing posts on social media. The posts suggested that the teenager may have wanted to target student participating in a walkouts a Florence High School.

The scare prompted school officials to lock down campuses in both Florence and Canon City. The news of the lockdown came as a surprise to parents who had gathered at Canon City High School to meet with students who would have taken part in the demonstrations.

“We’re here to support them, period,” said parent Lee Scarborough. “What the students want, we want.”

Hans Miesler, a Vietnam War veteran, said he was disturbed by the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida and didn’t believe schools should be war zones.

"Much better background checks, certainly limit the amount of weapons and the type of weapons that are available to civilians," he said.

Instead of staging a demonstration in front of the school, Canon City students held a 17 minute moment of silence in the gymnasium for safety’s sake.

Florence Police Chief Michael DeLaurentis said the department learned about the posts late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. He couldn’t give many details about the content of the post other than to say it depicted a possible weapon and involved the use of emojis.

“There were some emojis … that were overlaying the picture that was displayed on SnapChat which made it believe that it was involving that because of the memorial that the kids were going to be doing in honor of the Florida kids that lost their lives,” DeLaurentis said.

He met with the school resource officers from the two high schools and administrators from each of the districts at 7:00 a.m. and the decision was made to lockdown the Florence High School Campus.

The teenager lives in Canon City and school official Paula Buser said administrators opted for a district-wide lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

"We take student safety very, very, very seriously,” Buser said. “It's sad that we have to make this a priority but we do and we will continue to do that to keep our students safe."

DeLaurentis said the teenager, whose identity was being withheld because he is a minor, had made similar disturbing posts on social media once before. That past behavior is part of the reason officers took the potential threat so seriously.

"It’s something that made us consider this more up on a higher level threat that we needed to address as soon as possible and make sure we located the person of interest and spoke to him about these … posts that were on social media," DeLaurentis said.

The teenager and another person were brought to the police department for questioning. Investigators also got a search warrant to look through his home. The lockdowns were lifted by early afternoon, but the news was still worrisome to parents like Scarborough.

"It's inexplicable to me that anyone would threaten students who want to take action to protect students."

There was no announcement of an arrest by late Wednesday. DeLaurentis indicated the former student could be charged with making threats against a school which is a Class 1 Misdemeanor.