Vikings, Broncos talking QB Trevor Siemian trade

Vikings, Broncos talking QB Trevor Siemian trade

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Minnesota Vikings are negotiating a trade with the Denver Broncos to acquire quarterback Trevor Siemian.
  
Siemian would give the Vikings a capable backup who started 24 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons, with free agent Kirk Cousins the team's primary target as the new league year began Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by NFL Network, was not final.
  
Cousins was scheduled for a visit with the Vikings, who watched quarterbacks Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater all join other teams.
  
Keenum went to the Broncos, who juggled between Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch last season.

  Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  Lockouts lifted in Fremont Co as police investigate social media post

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 3:58 PM EDT
    Canon City HS is on lockout status due to a credible threat in nearby Florence. (KOAA)Canon City HS is on lockout status due to a credible threat in nearby Florence. (KOAA)

    Florence Police Chief Michael DeLaurentis says the lockout at Fremont County schools is no longer in effect as detectives question a former Florence student accused of making a threat via social media.

  Disturbing video released of pro baseball player assaulting girlfriend

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 3:06 PM EDT

    A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016. 

