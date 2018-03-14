Vikings, Broncos talking QB Trevor Siemian trade

The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Florence Police Chief Michael DeLaurentis says the lockout at Fremont County schools is no longer in effect as detectives question a former Florence student accused of making a threat via social media.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
An Idaho teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students. Robert Crosland, a science teacher at Preston Junior High School, is accused of feeding the puppy to the turtle in his classroom after school hours.
