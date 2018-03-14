Quantcast

STOP School Violence Act to fund programs like Colorado's Safe2Tell

Legislation passed Wednesday by the U.S. House of Representatives will pump $50 million annually for the next ten years into school safety enhancements, including anonymous reporting programs like Colorado's Safe2Tell.

Safe2Tell was created in 2004 in response to the Columbine High School massacre in 1999 as a way for children or adults to report potentially threatening activity without their identity being revealed.  The STOP School Violence Act of 2018, approved overwhelmingly by the U.S. House Wednesday, will help fund similar programs across the country.

"We have known for a long time that this shouldn't just be something we do in Colorado, that we want to share it," said Safe2Tell founder Susan Payne.  "We want this to be an infrastructure throughout this nation and this country to make sure all young people have a voice and that they can speak up."

In addition to funding anonymous reporting systems, the STOP School Violence Act of 2018 will also fund training for law enforcement and school personnel to recognize warning signs for violent acts against one's self or others and how to intervene when those signs are recognized.  It will also provide funding for physical safety enhancements at schools, including advanced door locks and security cameras.

The bill passed the House by a 407 to 10 margin.  It now moves on to the U.S. Senate.  President Trump has said he will sign the bill.

