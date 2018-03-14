Southern Colorado students walk out of class in fear for their own safety

Students from more than 14 schools across southern Colorado walked out of class on Monday morning as part of the "ENOUGH: National School Walkout" protesting gun violence and calling for action on gun control.

They joined nearly three thousand demonstrations nationwide lasting 17 minutes in honor of the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida a month ago today.

"We are not safe," students from Centennial High School chanted.

Their message is clear.

"That's 17 heartbeats cut short," they said in a demonstration on Centennial's front lawn moments after walking out of their classrooms.

Hundreds of students are outside of their classrooms at Centennial High School in Pueblo now for the #nationalschoolwalkout @KOAA pic.twitter.com/MmbdUr46ML — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 14, 2018

From Centennial High School in Pueblo...

"Enough is enough," they said.

VIDEO: Centennial High School students speaking moments after walking out of their school for the #NationalSchoolWalkOut in Pueblo @KOAA pic.twitter.com/vKgK7D9jtw — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 14, 2018

To Palmer High School in Colorado Springs...

"Protect kids not guns," Cynthia Galvin, a senior at Palmer High School said.

Over to Coronado High School and Vista Ridge High School...

Student walkout hidden from public view at Coronado High. pic.twitter.com/YQplk2xp18 — Joe Bevans (@BevansJoe) March 14, 2018

"Too many young people have lost their lives," Jerry Albrent, a neighbor of Coronado High School said.

And up to Woodland Park.

Students walking out at Woodland Park HS. pic.twitter.com/eNP2YRP7RB — PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) March 14, 2018

"Those 17 could be 17 from here," Lori Bennett, a parent of a 5th grade student in Woodland Park said.

Students from more than a dozen schools across southern Colorado walking out of school for 17 minutes, one minute for each person killed in Parkland, Florida.

"They will never experience milestones that we so take for granted and how congress needs to listen to that and really take into account that students are greatly affected," Alanna Jackson, an organizer of Centennial's demonstration said.

"I'm hoping that the government will finally take these kids seriously," Daenna Dahaan, a parent of a Palmer student said.

At most schools, students were greeted by community members, parents, administrators and even some city council members.

"As a father, it really got to my heart what was going on here and thinking about losing a child," Bob Schilling, a Pueblo City Council member said.

"We're hoping that through this protest, it will spread awareness to the cause and people will finally know that enough is enough," Sierra Drossman, a student organizer at Palmer High School said.

Many told News 5 they show up to school in fear.

"I think a lot of us come to school and we aren't entirely sure if we're going to be the next school shooting victims," Jackson said.

Advocating for change.

"There needs to be some action that actually prevents something like this from happening again," she said.

District 60's Superintendent designated a 30 minute "intermission" from class for students who wanted to participate.

On Monday, District 11's Superintendent said he is proud of these students that wanted to exercise their First Amendment rights for this topic.