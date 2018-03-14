Quantcast

Hundreds of students protest at state capitol for national movement

DENVER -

As thousands of students across the nation walked out of class to protest gun violence- hundreds took their march to the state capitol. 

Lawmakers even joined in on the protest, with a handful of representatives including Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran (D-Denver). 

Governor John Hickenlooper also made an appearance to the students where encouraged them to get involved and vote for leaders. 

Still, students repeated chant after chant outside the statehouse to protest change in gun legislation. 

This legislative session lawmakers have brought forward numerous bills on guns included a handful of bills which failed in a house committee. 

One of the bills, is something that's been looked at by the legislature before: permitting concealed carry in schools. 

With the legislature in its 2nd half of the session, there are still other bills making the rounds- including one to ban bump stocks, something President Donald Trump has supported. 

