Hundreds of students protest at state capitol for national movement

As thousands of students across the nation walked out of class to protest gun violence- hundreds took their march to the state capitol.
Lawmakers even joined in on the protest, with a handful of representatives including Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran (D-Denver).
Governor John Hickenlooper also made an appearance to the students where encouraged them to get involved and vote for leaders.
Still, students repeated chant after chant outside the statehouse to protest change in gun legislation.
This legislative session lawmakers have brought forward numerous bills on guns included a handful of bills which failed in a house committee.
One of the bills, is something that's been looked at by the legislature before: permitting concealed carry in schools.
With the legislature in its 2nd half of the session, there are still other bills making the rounds- including one to ban bump stocks, something President Donald Trump has supported.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Florence Police Chief Michael DeLaurentis says the lockout at Fremont County schools is no longer in effect as detectives question a former Florence student accused of making a threat via social media.
A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend. Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in a domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016.
An Idaho teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students. Robert Crosland, a science teacher at Preston Junior High School, is accused of feeding the puppy to the turtle in his classroom after school hours.
