City creates Instagram account for councilwoman's guide dog

The Colorado Springs City Council's favorite furry friend now has his own Instagram account.

Photos of Puma, Councilwoman Yolanda Avila's guide dog, will soon be featured on the Instagram account PumaCanineCouncil for citizens of Colorado Springs and dog lovers to see.

Avila told News 5 Puma received a lot of love on social media accounts when she accompanied Avila on a bike ride on city trails in her district.

Colorado Springs Councilwoman Yolanda Avila got to tour her district on a special bike. Avila is visually impaired, but the guys at Cycle Different and the @TrailsOpenSpace figured out a different way to get her and Puma around the Southeast! pic.twitter.com/ysnDkyM7eo — COS City Council (@COSCityCouncil) December 21, 2017

After that, city communications decided to capitalize on the popular pup, creating the Instagram account Tuesday.

"It's a way for young people to get to know elected officials," Avila said. "I think it will be a fun way for people to see what we're doing in here."

The account will look at council functions through the eyes of Puma, including council meetings and other functions.

Some posts will also highlight Puma's story and background in training with the Guide Dogs for the Blind organization in California. In order to guide Avila, who was diagnosed with a degenerative eye disease in 1998. Puma went through intensive training as a puppy, which is very selective and difficult for dogs.

Avila said only three out of 10 dogs are approved through the program, so Puma's a very good boy.

When asked if Puma was ready for all the fame of being a featured "#DogOfInstagram" Avila said

"He's gotten pretty good at posing!" Avila said while laughing.