El Paso County Sheriff's Office busts several illegal marijuana grows

El Paso County Sheriff's Office is cleaning up neighborhoods by cracking down on illegal marijuana grows.

On Wednesday, investigators with El Paso County Sheriff's office and the DEA found more than 300 plants and at least one gun.



At least 50 people worked to carry out search warrants in 10 grow houses across Fountain and Colorado Springs and we're told these grows are connected.



Deputies also arrested three individuals.

This is all part of a two-year investigation fueled, in a large part, by input from community members.

"Community tips, a lot of investigative work, a lot of research, [..] some of these are so big that it takes that long to get to," said Deputy Jeff Schulz with El Paso County Sheriff's Office.



So far this year, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the DEA and the Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division, has shut down more than 50 illegal grow houses in El Paso County.



Deputies say they try to organize as many search warrants in one day as they can and they credit the community's tips with making these operations successful.



El Paso County Sheriff's Office continues to encourage the public to report any suspected illegal grow houses to them immediately.