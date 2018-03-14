City eyes another affordable housing development project in Colo. Springs

It appears plans for a low-income housing development, in Colorado Springs, will move forward.

City council denied an appeal, by Broadmoor Bluffs neighbors--who raised concerns about the 60-unit housing development, behind the Safeway off of South Academy and Highway 115.

"It's not the perfect location for this project, although it's one that really has the right to be there," said City Council President Richard Skorman.

Neighbors we spoke with said their concern was always about safety, but felt their motives--and character--were unfairly questioned during Wednesday's meeting.

"A lot of people attack us because it's low-income housing. But that has nothing to do with it, said Daniel Martin, who lives in the Broadmoor Bluffs area.

"This is in the hillside overlay. This is supposed to look different from the east side of Nevada over there across Highway 115."

Skorman says Colorado Springs is no longer an affordable place to live in--telling News5 they're 26,000 units short of what they'd like to have available for low-income residents in the city.

He believes this housing project puts them one step closer to fixing that.

"This one, in particular, is going to be very well managed. And we're hoping we can disperse our affordable housing."

The city is already eyeing another affordable housing project.

It would be on the vacant lot at the corner of Austin Bluffs and Templeton Gap, and would be designated for senior citizens.

The land was donated to the city, with the understanding they would sell it to a non-profit for $1.

"We think senior housing is a very good reason to donate the land--we're giving it to Greccio Housing," Skorman told News5.

Greccio Housing is the same non-profit group helping to develop the affordable housing project in the Broadmoor Bluffs area, called "The Ridge."

They say it's too early into this project to hold a community forum.

"This is not a done deal," said Executive Director Lee Patke.

"Part of what we don't want to replicate is to present an idea or concept, but to have no answers when those neighbors have questions," he added.

Neighbors in the Broadmoor Bluffs area, upset with the decision, have 28 days to appeal to the courts.

They met Wednesday night to discuss what to do next. We'll keep you posted.