Colorado Springs hosts emergency preparedness workshop

The City of Colorado Springs' Office of Emergency Management hosted a daylong workshop Wednesday focused on preparing for emergency situations heading into spring and summer.

With city agencies, like the police and fire departments, as well as regional agencies, like the National Weather Service and American Red Cross, all on hand, the workshop featured in-depth discussion geared toward taking a proactive approach for wildfires and floods — the city's two worst natural disasters through spring and summer.

The city hosts these workshops twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall. With high fire danger already gripping much of southern Colorado, firefighters and other experts gave detailed presentations about the current risk in Colorado Springs.